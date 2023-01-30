LIST: 5 public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday because of severe weather
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:27 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is canceling class at five Molokai public schools Monday because of severe weather.
Officials said flooding on the island has blocked roads and created unsafe conditions in some communities.
The schools that will be closed are:
- Kaunakakai Elementary
- Kilohana Elementary
- Mamaloa Elementary
- Molokai Middle
- Molokai High
