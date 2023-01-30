LIST: 5 public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday because of severe weather

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is canceling class at five Molokai public schools Monday because of severe weather.

Officials said flooding on the island has blocked roads and created unsafe conditions in some communities.

The schools that will be closed are:

Kaunakakai Elementary

Kilohana Elementary

Mamaloa Elementary

Molokai Middle

Molokai High

