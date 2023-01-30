Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIST: 5 public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday because of severe weather

Hawaii School Campus
Hawaii School Campus
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:27 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is canceling class at five Molokai public schools Monday because of severe weather.

As rains let up in Maui County, assessment and clean-up begins

Officials said flooding on the island has blocked roads and created unsafe conditions in some communities.

The schools that will be closed are:

  • Kaunakakai Elementary
  • Kilohana Elementary
  • Mamaloa Elementary
  • Molokai Middle
  • Molokai High

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
LIVE: Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
Heavy rain is battering parts of Maui, including Kihei.
As Kihei floods after light rains, some point finger at overdevelopment
It’s firefighters outside emergency room at Maui memorial medical center
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain

Latest News

Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui and Molokai, triggering severe flooding in several...
Winter storm batters state with drenching rains, strong winds
Maui County said Public Works crews are continuing to address downed trees and roadway debris...
As rains let up in Maui County, assessment and clean-up begins
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park,...
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James...
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards