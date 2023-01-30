Heavy rains, flooding trigger water conservation notice for Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation notice has been issued for Kauai until further notice, the state Department of Water said Monday.

Officials are asking residents from Hanalei to Haena to conserve water, due to electrical power outages and severe weather conditions in the area.

Customers are advised to limit water use to essential needs only, such as cooking, drinking or sanitation use, to prevent a full water service outage.

Winter storm batters state with drenching rains, triggering road and school closures

Multiple weather alerts are in effect Monday as a winter storm batters the state, bringing strong winds and flooding rains to many island communities.

Forecasters say the threat of flash flooding will continue through Monday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.