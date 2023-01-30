Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit

A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police vehicle has filed a lawsuit.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:48 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: This story could be disturbing for some viewers.

(CNN) – A Colorado woman hit by a train while in police custody is suing the police departments and officers involved.

Body camera video shows what happened on Sept. 16, 2022.

Yareni Rios was in the back of a police vehicle parked on train tracks when an oncoming train slammed into it.

The lawsuit said Platteville and Fort Lupton officers were negligent.

Platteville Sgt. Pablo Vasquez pulled Rios over for alleged road rage, according to the lawsuit. Fort Lupton officer Jordan Steinke cuffed her and put her in the back seat of the car parked on train tracks.

Rios said she screamed for help when she heard the train’s horn.

She said Fort Lupton officer Ryan Thomeczek jumped out of the way and warned the others but left her in the car.

The train struck the vehicle 16 seconds after the first horn.

An attorney for Rios said she suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm, a fractured sternum and tibia, nine broken ribs, broken teeth, and head trauma.

Steinke and Vasquez face criminal charges for the incident. Their attorneys and departments have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Statewide flood watch remains in effect as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
Extreme rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are still possible into Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James...
Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

Latest News

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Statewide flood watch remains in effect as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and...
Transmitter issues impacting HNN reception for some Kauai, Hawaii Island viewers