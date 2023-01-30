First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for most north and west facing shores from Kauai through Maui, as well as east facing shores of Kauai. Another, moderate northwest swell is due midweek, along with a possible small pulse of south swell.

