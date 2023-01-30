Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children, study says

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.
COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recent data states COVID-19 was a leading cause of death for children in the United States, but children are still less likely to die from the virus than any other age group, according to a new study published Monday in the JAMA Network Open.

After looking at federal data, researchers concluded about one of every 100,000 children died from COVID-19 between August 2021 and July 2022.

Compared with 2019 numbers, that ranks 8th as a leading cause of death.

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.

Researchers said these numbers may not show the whole picture because COVID-19 deaths have been under-reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
HNN First Alert Weather Day
Flash flood warning posted for Kauai as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
Extreme rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are still possible into Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James...
Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and...
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some Kauai, Hawaii Island viewers
Newport News Police Chief Steve R. Drew welcomed Richneck Elementary School students to class.
Newport News police chief reflects as school resumes after teacher's shooting