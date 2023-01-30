‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into Palolo Valley home, narrowly missing woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boulder crashed in a Palolo Valley home Sunday night, narrowly missing a woman inside.

The incident happened on Palolo Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.

Officials said the boulder crashed through the home’s cinderblock wall, living room and through another wall, finally ending up in a bedroom.

The huge boulder narrowly missed a woman.

A car was also damaged.

None of the four people inside the home was injured.

The Sasaki family told Hawaii News Now they just moved into this home just this month.

It’s unclear what caused the boulder to roll down or if the stormy weather played any role.

Investigators said a homeowner of another home told HFD that a smaller boulder, approximately 2 feet by 2 feet, had struck his retinaing wall but did not enter his property.

An investigation remains ongoing.

