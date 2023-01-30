Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into Palolo Valley home, narrowly missing woman

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A boulder crashed in a Palolo Valley home Sunday night, narrowly missing a woman inside.

The incident happened on Palolo Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.

Officials said the boulder crashed through the home’s cinderblock wall, living room and through another wall, finally ending up in a bedroom.

The huge boulder narrowly missed a woman.

A car was also damaged.

None of the four people inside the home was injured.

The Sasaki family told Hawaii News Now they just moved into this home just this month.

It’s unclear what caused the boulder to roll down or if the stormy weather played any role.

Investigators said a homeowner of another home told HFD that a smaller boulder, approximately 2 feet by 2 feet, had struck his retinaing wall but did not enter his property.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
LIVE: Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
Heavy rain is battering parts of Maui, including Kihei.
As Kihei floods after light rains, some point finger at overdevelopment
It’s firefighters outside emergency room at Maui memorial medical center
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 30, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 30, 2023)
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui and Molokai, triggering severe flooding in several...
Winter storm batters state with drenching rains, strong winds
Car into Pizza Hut building in Waianae
3 women seriously injured after car plows into Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday