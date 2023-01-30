36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 Freeway on Sunday.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m., west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp in the Kaneohe area.

Officials said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when the vehicle lost control on wet surface, hit an embankment and flipped.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

This was the 3rd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 4 at the same time last year.

An investigation is on-going.

