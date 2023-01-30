Tributes
3 women seriously injured after car plows into Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:41 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday.

It happened just after midnight.

EMS gave the women “advanced lifesaving treatment” before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash, as well as the age of the women are not known at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

