3 women seriously injured after car plows into Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday.

It happened just after midnight.

EMS gave the women “advanced lifesaving treatment” before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash, as well as the age of the women are not known at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.