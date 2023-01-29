Tributes
Wahine basketball gets scrappy win over Cal State Bakersfield on the road

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team got a much needed win Saturday against Cal State Bakersfield.

UH is coming off of a loss to UC Santa Barbara. The Wahine scrapped their way to a victory thanks to a break out performance by Lily Wahinekapu.

The sophomore from Kaneohe notched a team high 14-points while dishing out three assists and snagging four steals.

On defense, Imani Perez was a ball hawk, pulling down a career high 10 boards.

Up next Hawaii returns to Manoa for games against UC Davis and Cal Poly.

