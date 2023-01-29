Wahine basketball gets scrappy win over Cal State Bakersfield on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team got a much needed win Saturday against Cal State Bakersfield.

UH is coming off of a loss to UC Santa Barbara. The Wahine scrapped their way to a victory thanks to a break out performance by Lily Wahinekapu.

The sophomore from Kaneohe notched a team high 14-points while dishing out three assists and snagging four steals.

On defense, Imani Perez was a ball hawk, pulling down a career high 10 boards.

Up next Hawaii returns to Manoa for games against UC Davis and Cal Poly.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.