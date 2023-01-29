Rainbow Warriors basketball survives Cal State Bakersfield, 72-69

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team survived a late run by Cal State Bakersfield to get a win on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows move to 16-6 on the season and 7-3 in the Big West Conference.

Hawaii was coming off of a tough last second loss to Big West leader UC Santa Barbara and got off to a hot start against the Road Runners, taking an 11-0 lead early, leading to a 45-28 lead at half time.

After the break, UH fizzled out a bit as CSUB clawed their way back, but Hawaii did enough to secure the 72-69 victory.

Leading the way for UH was the duo of JoVon McClanahan and Kamaka Hepa who both had a team-leading 17 points with Hepa snagging four rebounds while McClanahan dealt out four assists.

With Hawaii heading into the back half of Conference play, they currently sit at fourth place in the league standings.

The ‘Bows are on the road next week with games against UC Davis and Cal Poly.

