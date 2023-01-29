Tributes
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 7 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members.

Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.

January is human trafficking awareness month. On Monday, organizers invite people to join the “Red Sand Movement” to urge people to pour red sand into cracks to symbolize the many victims who fall through the cracks.

Several lawmakers, including the Hawaii Women’s Legislative Caucus, are also introducing several bills aimed at strengthening laws to prosecute predators and support survivors.

