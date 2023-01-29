Tributes
No. 1 Warriors volleyball stays unblemished on the season, sweeps Barton

Hawaii Volleyball
Hawaii Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The defending back to back National Champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team continued to show why they’re a force to be reckoned with in the world of collegiate volleyball.

The Rainbow Warriors stay undefeated in their young season, downing Barton College in a three set sweep.

UH — who have been spending the week in North Carolina — concluded their road trip to the Tar Heel State with another straight set sweep.

This time it was the Bulldogs on the receiving end with majority of Hawaii’s usual starters sitting out throughout the week and during this match — allowing some of head coach Charlie Wade’s reserves a chance to show what they got.

UH’s Alakai Todd led the way today with 13 kills while Cole Hogland led the team in blocks with five.

Hawaii has a week with no matches next week before heading to California to face Stanford.

