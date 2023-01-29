Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards.

HNN visited the modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.

”I’ve seen James Beard. I’ve grown up with it being down Roy’s and just to be honored, and recognized together with him is so awesome. So it means so much to me and the team. We’ve been we’ve been working very hard to push through the pandemic. It’s surreal right now,” Peel said about the nomination.

The restaurant opened during the pandemic with brunch service and expanded to dinner service last fall. This Valentine’s Day, they’re offering a special menu.

“We also wanted to launch our omakase So we will be starting off with an omakase menu at nighttime. We’re still trying to figure out what the dates are,” Peel said. “But we wanted to showcase what my team and my sushi chefs can do. So we have a bunch of talented people in here and, you know, give them the freedom to create.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/namikaze.hi

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
LIVE: Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Wet weather, threat of thunderstorms into weekend
It’s firefighters outside emergency room at Maui memorial medical center
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain
Heavy rain is battering parts of Maui, including Kihei.
As Kihei floods after light rains, some point finger at overdevelopment

Latest News

Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park,...
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James...
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards
Luke says she's dedicated to ensuring parents have a choice to educate their kids at a Hawaiian...
Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui County, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Hawaii Legislature begins with vows to tackle housing, rail
Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors