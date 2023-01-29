Winter storm wallops state with flooding rains, strong winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm continues to batter communities across the state with heavy rains and strong winds, triggering weather alerts and closing roads.

Maui County appears to be the hardest hit, though a flash flood warning has been allowed to expire.

Here’s a list of all active weather alerts.

Oahu, meanwhile, is under a wind advisory. A flood watch is also up for much of the state. And on Hawaii Island, the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are under a winter storm warning.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

On the Friendly Island’s southern coast, rainfall has made several roadway impassable.

“The current was so strong that it shook the truck that we were in and it has four wheel drive,” said Molokai resident Shaye Lauifi.

Lauifi had to venture out of Kaunakakai Sunday morning to check on the fish ponds she manages. She’s familiar to working in rainy conditions, but today was different.

“It hasn’t ever gotten this bad before. But we did have a rain downpour like this in December. So not even a month later. And all the rivers opened up again.”

Many took the warning from the Hawaii emergency management agency seriously — to stay home and limit traveling through these dangerous conditions.

“We really challenge those that know that those valleys and those transportation arterioles that tend to be overwash with this types of flooding, not to be out about don’t drive through flooded areas and to check on your neighbors if you do start to see impacts,” said Luke Meyers, of Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.