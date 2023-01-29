Tributes
Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors

Hawaii Legislature begins with vows to tackle housing, rail
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two dozen women state lawmakers make up the bipartisan Women’s Legislative Caucus and this session, their bill package aims to help working mothers and survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse.

HNN spoke with caucus’ co-convener Representative Linda Ichiyama who shared some of the highlights.

“Our package reflects a renewed focus on violence against women. That’s another topic that really was brought to light during the pandemic, everybody thought safer at home. But for some women and families, unfortunately, that just isn’t true,” she said.

To track the progress of the bills, visit capitol.hawaii.gov.

