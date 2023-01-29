Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fully clothed bathing burglar found in homeowner’s bathroom

Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.
Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.

A woman returned to her home Friday night to find a window smashed and an unknown man inside the house, according to the Seattle Police Department.

She remained outside the home and called police. Upon their arrival, officers instructed anyone inside to come out. When they got no reply, they went in to search the home — and found a suspect in a bathroom.

“The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water,” police said in a statement.

The 27-year-old man was arrested for residential burglary and refused to explain his actions, including his choice of a bathing spot, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed.
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
LIVE: Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Molokai is now under flood watch as heavy rains lighten
It’s firefighters outside emergency room at Maui memorial medical center
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain
Heavy rain is battering parts of Maui, including Kihei.
As Kihei floods after light rains, some point finger at overdevelopment
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Latest News

Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui County, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities.
Winter storm wallops state with flooding rains, strong winds
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
A look at how the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded.
GRAPHIC: How the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded