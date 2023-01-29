31-year-old man critically injured in early-morning Kona traffic collision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash in North Kona left a man in his 30′s critically injured, said Hawaii Island Police.

Traffic investigators with the Hawaii Island Police Department said the incident happened on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, near the Henry Street intersection, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

A 31-year-old man, was driving a 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible southbound and nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk, according to police.

Officials said the Nissan then lost control, striking several large boulders on the west side of the highway and rolling over several times before the vehicle stopped.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, was ejected more than 300 feet from the vehicle, said officials.

The driver was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.

Later he was transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

Police believe that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

