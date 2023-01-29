Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s firefighters outside emergency room at Maui memorial medical center
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain
Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
South Kihei Road
Maui sees more drenching rains; flash flood warning continues

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
LIVE: Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Emergency shelter opens on Molokai as flooding rains continue
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Police: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says