Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu

Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.
Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.(Wendy's via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is bringing back its vanilla Frosty.

This week, the fast-food chain announced the return of its vanilla-flavored Frosty after a brief hiatus in 2022.

Wendy’s temporarily replaced the treat last year with its strawberry flavor in June and over the holidays with its peppermint Frosty in November.

Peppermint became Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years upon its announcement, replacing the summer strawberry flavor.

The fast-food restaurant launched a birthday cake Frosty in 2019 when the chain celebrated its 50th birthday.

The vanilla Frosty was initially added to menus in 2006, joining the original chocolate flavor that has been on Wendy’s menu since 1969.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
It’s firefighters outside emergency room at Maui memorial medical center
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Latest News

A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and...
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
Three people were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
HNN File
Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead