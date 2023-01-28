This student-athlete gave up a spot on a Division I team to play for UH-Hilo. And she doesn’t regret it one bit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamalu Kamakawiwoole was following her dreams of playing Division I college basketball with Utah State University when struggles with her mental health forced her to pivot.

“I’ll be going on a roll or something and I’m trying to push through it and then all of a sudden I just can’t seem to catch my breath,” Kamakawiwoole said. “Then it’s like I’ll come sub out and like just start like panicking.”

She’s not alone.

Athletes often struggle with the pressures they face ― on and off the court.

But that’s been slowly changing thanks to high-profile voices like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, who have put their mental health first ― even at the cost of their athletic fortunes.

Kamakawiwoole signed with Utah State out of Kalani High.

But after three seasons with the Aggies, she realized she wasn’t having fun anymore.

Being so far from family was tough. So was the pressure of playing at a DI program.

“I’ve just been dealing with anxiety and like having panic attacks,” Kamakawiwoole said. “I was just trying to take the year off ... and then one of my friends had actually took the year off and still never went back. I always felt like I would regret it.”

After careful consideration, Kamakawiwoole decided the best decision was to leave Utah State and embark on a journey to UH Hilo in her home state — a Division II Pac West program.

The decision left some puzzled, but she says she’s found the right fit.

“People in Hilo just supporting you it’s like I do love it now again,” Kamakawiwoole said. “I’ve always wanted to represent Hawaii and play for my state.”

Today, Kamakawiwoole’s not only thriving mentally, but she’s thriving on the court too.

In November, Kamakawiwoole took home Pac West Defender of the Week awards, snagging a combined 17 rebounds against HPU and Chaminade. While the accolades are meaningful, she says it’s having her family in the stands that make it even more special.

“They come every game. My mom, she works for the Hawaiian Airlines so I can always fly back and forth home now. It’s just nice because it’s only an hour flight compared to six hours ... and then I’ve met other girls too that I consider family,” she said.

As for the future, Kamakawiwoole plans on suiting up for another season with the Vulcans.

As she’s completes her degree in Finance in Spring 2024.

