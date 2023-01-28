Search continues for missing McCully woman; car located in Waikele

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are still looking for a missing McCully woman but her car was located in Waikele on Friday.

Police towed her vehicle to the main station, hoping to find some clues that may help them find her.

Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last spoke with a family member at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

Ilae lives in the McCully area, but may have been in the Pearl City area during the evening hours.

Officials said she was last seen driving her brown four-door Nissan Altima with the license plate SBF-091.

Ilae is described as Hawaiian, about 5-foot-5, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say any information about her hobbies or friends can be helpful.

Anyone with tips is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.