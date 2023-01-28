Tributes
Rybakina faces Sabalenka in women’s Australian Open final

Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of...
Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - The Australian Open women’s singles final between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Aryana Sabalenka has started at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Rybakina is playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. She beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets she has contested this season.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

