Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.

Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and other charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, were strangled inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

On Wednesday Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her two children.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on Tuesday night just after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window, according to Cruz.

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is being treated at a Boston hospital. Her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
Breadson John
Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June
Todd Dunphy's North Shore home in Nov. 2021. This week's big swells have washed sand away again.
As monster swells drive erosion, North Shore homeowners worry they’ll be ‘victims to the ocean’

Latest News

Become a donor for Blood Bank of Hawaii and save a life — or three
The Queen's Medical Center was the site of an emotional reunion this week as Katy Grainger...
Her small bump turned into life-threatening sepsis. Her message: Don’t wait to get help
2nd Amendment advocates balk at Green proposal to create gun-free ‘sensitive places’
During her Hawaii visit, De Romano met with law enforcement agencies across the state and...
With training for law enforcement, sex trafficking survivor hopes to ‘plant a seed’ of hope ― and action