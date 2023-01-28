This 7th grade spelling bee champ’s story proves she’s already a W-I-N-N-E-R

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Benjamin Bruch sits at the kitchen table with his daughter, Ellen, picking words at random from a stack of paper he holds with two hands.

“Ellen, the word is seize, as in grab,” he quizzes.

“Seize, s-e-i-z-e, seize,” she shoots back.

Ellen Ruckmann-Bruch is very serious about spelling. She practices in the morning.

“Bonsai, b-o-n-s-a-i, bonsai.”

And at night.

“Quasar, q-u-a-s-a-r.”

That’s how she burns long lists of words into her memory — some of them short, some long, some longer.

“Anaphylaxis is a long one and Apistogramma is really long,” she said.

Her knack for spelling notched Ellen a win in a contest that qualified her for Saturday’s Honolulu District Spelling Bee. It’s no surprise one of her favorite books is the dictionary.

“It’s the art of spelling that’s in my brain and it makes it easy to memorize that word and makes me keep going with the spelling. It makes it so easy,” she said with a satisfied smile.

What makes her story extra special is Ellen was born with an extra chromosome. She has Down Syndrome, but it has never held her back.

“We just decided Ellen is going to have the same opportunities and chances to find out what she’s good at and be herself as any kid,” Bruch said.

He and Rudiger Ruckmann say their daughter has been an inspiration from the day she was born, and on through the health challenges she overcame as a youngster.

Come to think of it, overcomer is a word that describes her.

“She really, I think, reminds everybody not to make assumptions or judgements about what people can or can’t do,” Suzy Travis said.

She’s the head of school at Honolulu Waldorf School, where Ellen is a seventh-grader.

“She rocked our spelling bee,” Travis said. “It was so much fun to watch and see everybody cheering her on.”

Ellen especially enjoys math, language arts and hula. But spelling is her specialty.

“I was far more nervous than Ellen was when she won the spelling bee,” Ruckmann said. “I cried afterward. She was like, ‘Okay. Am I having pizza for dinner?’”

Just your typical kid. But seriously, she knows a shot at the State Spelling Bee is up for grabs.

“I know I’m already a champion because my parents always say that but the pressure’s on for me,” she said.

Spoken like a true competitor.

And by the way, she has run marathons, had her poetry published, and is learning German as a second language. When she grows up, she wants to be a professional scuba diver.

Ellen is delightful in every sense of the word that’s also on her list in another form.

“Frabjous, f-r-a-b-j-o-u-s, frabjous!”

No matter how Ellen finishes when she faces her biggest spelling contest to date, just like her parents tell her — she is already a W-I-N-N-E-R.

