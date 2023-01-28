Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter was critically injured Friday after being swept into a storm drain in Kihei during heavy rains, sources confirm to Hawaii News Now.

The incident happened near Waiapo Street about 1 p.m. Friday.

Sources say he was helping to clear out a storm drain when he was sucked in.

He was pulled out unresponsive minutes later. CPR was performed immediately and he did gain his pulse back.

He was then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

