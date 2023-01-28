Homicide detectives respond after woman’s body discovered at Waikele apartment
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homicide detectives have responded after a woman’s body was discovered in a Waikele apartment.
The discovery was made on Saturday afternoon.
Police have not released on any details on the case and it’s unknown if there are any suspects.
HNN is at the scene and gathering additional details.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.