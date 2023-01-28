Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island.

K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power.

K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui, therefore it is also down.

No estimate yet for when service will be restored.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.