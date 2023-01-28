Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and...
A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island.(KYOU)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:29 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island.

K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power.

K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui, therefore it is also down.

No estimate yet for when service will be restored.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
It’s firefighters outside emergency room at Maui memorial medical center
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Latest News

HNN File
Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead
LIVE: Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain
South Kihei Road
Maui sees more drenching rains; flash flood warning continues
Molokai and Maui are under a flash flood warning.
First Alert Weather Jan. 28