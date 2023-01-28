Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Her small bump turned into life-threatening sepsis. Her message: Don’t wait to get help

An emotional reunion years in the making, Katy Grainger thanking the doctors who saved her life.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center was the site of an emotional reunion this week as Katy Grainger thanked the doctors who saved her life.

In Fall 2018, Grainger was living on Kauai at the time and spotted something odd.

“I noticed that I had a small bump on my finger and it looked weird,” Grainger said.

“It was kind of purple-ish and it was sort of oozing. It didn’t look like a bug bite. It just looked different.”

Days later that bite turned into an infection that spread throughout her body and she asked a friend to rush her to the hospital .

“About 10 minutes out, I started crying in the car and saying my hands and feet are on fire,” Grainger said.

“That’s when I remember her being alarmed. She called the hospital and said, ‘we’re coming in. she cant really sit up. Her hands and feet hurt. This is not the flu.”

Doctors at Wilcox Medical Center immediately recognized the symptoms as sepsis and had her airlifted to Queen’s Medical Center, where she was taken to the intensive care unit.

“She probably was the sickest patient that day and quite honestly, I was not sure she was gonna survive,” said Dr. Reid Ikeda, Queen’s pulmonary and critical care physician. “I remember she was on the ventilator. She was on 100% oxygen.”

A snippet of the vigorous, round-the-clock treatment over the course of a month that included dialysis and hyperbaric therapy.

Unfortunately, the infection forced doctors to amputate her legs, but they preserved most of her hands and prevented any brain damage. Grainger recalls the moment she regained consciousness and saw the doctors.

“He’s like I can’t believe I’m looking into your eyes, I can’t believe your eyes are open, look at you, you’re so healthy,” she said.

Grainger has since made a full recovery and now dedicating her life to sepsis awareness.

She’s told her story nationwide and is currently writing a book about the harrowing and inspirational experience.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Grainger said.

“I made mistakes that could have been different had I known more about sepsis.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
Breadson John
Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June
Todd Dunphy's North Shore home in Nov. 2021. This week's big swells have washed sand away again.
As monster swells drive erosion, North Shore homeowners worry they’ll be ‘victims to the ocean’

Latest News

Become a donor for Blood Bank of Hawaii and save a life — or three
2nd Amendment advocates balk at Green proposal to create gun-free ‘sensitive places’
During her Hawaii visit, De Romano met with law enforcement agencies across the state and...
With training for law enforcement, sex trafficking survivor hopes to ‘plant a seed’ of hope ― and action
Some of the 12,000 panels that will make up Palailai Community Solar.
Subscribers will help finance this West Oahu solar farm. They’ll also reap the rewards