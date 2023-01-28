2nd Amendment advocates balk at Green proposal to create gun-free ‘sensitive places’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has unveiled a new statewide gun control plan that would designate specific firearm-free zones.

Gun advocates say the proposal is government overreach.

Attorney General Anne Lopez told Hawaii News Now that House Bill 984 is intended to ensure Hawaii law is consistent with a recent Supreme Court decision. In the so-called Bruen decision, the Supreme Court overturned broad state restrictions on carrying guns in public. Now Green and other lawmakers are trying to create more protections ― for specific places.

The measure would bans guns in “sensitive places,” including schools, government buildings, libraries, parks, eateries and bars with alcohol, and public transportation. It would also require mandatory insurance coverage and there are felony penalties.

Andrew Namiki Roberts, of Hawaii Firearms Coalition, called the bill “scary.”

“It would essentially eliminate the right to carry a firearm for self-defense for most people,” he said.

“Right now the capitol building is the only place where they have a ban on firearms. Everywhere else is open to the public. It’s just ludicrous that they want to disarm the public in such a vast area and it has no affect on crime,” he added.

State Sen. Karl Rhoads calls that conclusion “utter nonsense.”

There’s a companion bill in the Senate. So far a hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.