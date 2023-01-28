Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2nd Amendment advocates balk at Green proposal to create gun-free ‘sensitive places’

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has unveiled a new statewide gun control plan that would designate specific firearm-free zones.

Gun advocates say the proposal is government overreach.

Attorney General Anne Lopez told Hawaii News Now that House Bill 984 is intended to ensure Hawaii law is consistent with a recent Supreme Court decision. In the so-called Bruen decision, the Supreme Court overturned broad state restrictions on carrying guns in public. Now Green and other lawmakers are trying to create more protections ― for specific places.

The measure would bans guns in “sensitive places,” including schools, government buildings, libraries, parks, eateries and bars with alcohol, and public transportation. It would also require mandatory insurance coverage and there are felony penalties.

Andrew Namiki Roberts, of Hawaii Firearms Coalition, called the bill “scary.”

“It would essentially eliminate the right to carry a firearm for self-defense for most people,” he said.

“Right now the capitol building is the only place where they have a ban on firearms. Everywhere else is open to the public. It’s just ludicrous that they want to disarm the public in such a vast area and it has no affect on crime,” he added.

State Sen. Karl Rhoads calls that conclusion “utter nonsense.”

There’s a companion bill in the Senate. So far a hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
Breadson John
Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June
Todd Dunphy's North Shore home in Nov. 2021. This week's big swells have washed sand away again.
As monster swells drive erosion, North Shore homeowners worry they’ll be ‘victims to the ocean’

Latest News

Become a donor for Blood Bank of Hawaii and save a life — or three
The Queen's Medical Center was the site of an emotional reunion this week as Katy Grainger...
Her small bump turned into life-threatening sepsis. Her message: Don’t wait to get help
During her Hawaii visit, De Romano met with law enforcement agencies across the state and...
With training for law enforcement, sex trafficking survivor hopes to ‘plant a seed’ of hope ― and action
Some of the 12,000 panels that will make up Palailai Community Solar.
Subscribers will help finance this West Oahu solar farm. They’ll also reap the rewards