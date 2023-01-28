Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
Breadson John
Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June
Todd Dunphy's North Shore home in Nov. 2021. This week's big swells have washed sand away again.
As monster swells drive erosion, North Shore homeowners worry they’ll be ‘victims to the ocean’

Latest News

It’s firefighters outside emergency room at Maui memorial medical center
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain, swept to sea
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: More showers this weekend with possible flash flooding over parts of the state
Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach
Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach
NOAA investigating tour boat dolphin encounter
Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach