Flood watch expanded as heavy rain threat increases

Radar shows heavy showers and thunderstorms around the state.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:02 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood watch that was issued for the islands of Maui County has been expanded to include Oahu on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flood watch for Oahu takes effect at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The watch has been issued through at least 6 p.m. Sunday for Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Kahoolawe.

The flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur, and that you should be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area.

A developing disturbance will focus cloud and shower development over those islands. Most of the rainfall is expected for windward slopes and coastlines, but some heavier rainfall may be possible for leeward areas.

The rainfall may result in the closure of roadways and other low-lying areas due to excessive runoff and overflowing streams.

Rapid runoff may cause more significant flooding and damage in urban areas.

The disturbance may also cause stronger northeast winds to increase Sunday for Kauai and Oahu near wind advisory levels.

Showers may also increase late Saturday into Sunday for the island of Hawaii, and snow may also be possible on the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

