Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets.

The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the tree died at the scene.

The driver of the other SUV was able to exit before emergency crews responded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

