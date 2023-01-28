Become a donor for Blood Bank of Hawaii and save a life — or three
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank is putting out an urgent call for donors, especially those with type-O blood.
The blood bank usually has a three-day supply in the islands.
But currently, it’s down to just a half day’s supply.
There’s also been an increase in trauma cases and hospitals are already at a high capacity.
“Right now we’ve just seen a real delay in blood donors returning to our donor beds from the holidays,” said Fred McFadden of Blood Bank Hawaii.
“Please make your donation appointment today. Come in and save a life, potentially three, by your single donation.”
