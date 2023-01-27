Warriors basketball falls to UC Santa Barbara at the last second, 65-64

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A last second shot by UC Santa Barbara handed the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team a tough 65-64 loss at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday night.

The ‘Bows drop to 15-6 on the season and 6-3 in the Big West Conference while UCSB stays atop the league standings with an 8-1 conference record.

It was a slow start at the Stan for UH, shooting just 7-for-29 from the field however maintained just a nine point deficit heading in to halftime.

Hawaii got back into rhythm after the break with a 8-0 run to start the period, but the Gauchos kept on pounding while UH went silent to ultimately get the win.

For UH, Samuta Avea had a team-high 13 points while Bernardo da Silva had 12 points.

The ‘Bows next host Cal State Bakersfield at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.