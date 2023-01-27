Tributes
Wahine basketball drops road game to UC Santa Barbara, 72-69

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaking road game to UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night, 72-69.

The Wahine falls to 7-11 on the season and 5-4 in the Big West Conference.

UH started the game hot, going on a 12-0 run before the Gauchos went on a 22-0 second half run to ultimately win the game.

Late in the game, freshman guard Jovi Lefotu appeared to suffer a lower leg injury with 10 seconds left and a chance to win the game.

“We played hard and played some of the best offense we have played all year.” Head coach Laura Beeman said in a statement following the game. “Give credit to UCSB for not giving up, Tucker got hot and we didn’t have a defensive answer for her, we got tight and went cold.”

“Proud of the girls for handling all the adversity.”

For the ‘Bows, Lily Wahinekapu had a team-high 13 points while three other UH players scored in the double-digits.

Hawaii closes out their road trip against Cal State Bakersfield at 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Saturday.

