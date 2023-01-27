Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher

A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach. (Source: Jace Tunnell, reserve director at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A massive eel is gaining attention after a marine researcher shared his rare find on a Texas beach.

Jace Tunnell, with the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, shared a video this week of a 4-foot-long American eel that he spotted in the sand.

Tunnell called the find “rare” as this American eel was “as big as they get.” He said the fish was likely a female, as they go into the ocean to spawn up to four million eggs before dying.

The reserve director for the Marine Science Institute said American eels could be typically found in the Gulf of Mexico with the smaller ones usually used for fishing bait.

Tunnell can be seen exploring several beach areas and spotting other unique creatures and items in his #beachcoming videos shared on Mission-Aransas Reserve’s Facebook page.

According to Tunnell, some of his previous finds during his beach surveys include thousands of sea stars, unique shells, and a scalloped hammerhead shark in the Gulf of Mexico.

American eels reportedly live mostly in freshwater before heading to the ocean for spawning.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
Breadson John
Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June
Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
Todd Dunphy's North Shore home in Nov. 2021. This week's big swells have washed sand away again.
As monster swells drive erosion, North Shore homeowners worry they’ll be ‘victims to the ocean’

Latest News

Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree...
Hilo grand jury indicts man accused in stabbing deaths of his grandparents
Jayson Abad sentencing
‘He destroyed my family’: Emotions run high at sentencing of man convicted in deadly crash
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence: ‘Mistakes were made’ in classified records handling