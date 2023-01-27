After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal.

This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security.

Anyone caught changing a sign could face a $200 fine for a first violation.

On Tuesday night, a road sign was hacked along Pali Highway reading “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.” It was referencing an ongoing deadly protest in Atlanta, Georgia.

The following night, hackers altered another road sign on Kailua Road to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

DOT officials said the unauthorized messages were programmed manually, and the HDOT systems have not been compromised.

