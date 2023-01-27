Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal

Second hacked road sign along Kailua Road
Second hacked road sign along Kailua Road(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal.

This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security.

Anyone caught changing a sign could face a $200 fine for a first violation.

On Tuesday night, a road sign was hacked along Pali Highway reading “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.” It was referencing an ongoing deadly protest in Atlanta, Georgia.

The following night, hackers altered another road sign on Kailua Road to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

DOT officials said the unauthorized messages were programmed manually, and the HDOT systems have not been compromised.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 13 accused child predators
Federal Detention Center
Authorities arrest former prison guard accused of sexually abusing inmates

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in...
Authorities investigating suspicious bag outside FBI building in Kapolei
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’
Sunrise is coming to the weekends!
Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show
Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014.
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison