Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing former...
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.
Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead
Breadson John
Vancouver police and FBI looking for 8-year-old missing since June
Todd Dunphy's North Shore home in Nov. 2021. This week's big swells have washed sand away again.
As monster swells drive erosion, North Shore homeowners worry they’ll be ‘victims to the ocean’
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Sunrise is coming to the weekends!
Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC