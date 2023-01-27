Tributes
Rainbow Warriors baseball gets set to open the season against Wright State

Hawaii Baseball
Hawaii Baseball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It is less than a month away from opening day for the University of Hawaii baseball team.

In three weeks, its going to be a full on ‘Party at the Les’ as the Rainbow Warriors host Write State on February 17th at Les Murakami Stadium.

The ‘Bows are set for year two under head coach Rich Hill, who led the BaseBows to an impressive third place finish in the Big West Conference and a 28-24 record.

Coach Hill has put together an impressive non conference slate with 13 games against teams that made last year’s NCAA tournament — one being their opening series against Raiders.

Optimism is high in the Kelly Green and Sheridan Orange as seven starting position players return this season.

The roster will once again have a strong local flavor with 20 of the 40 rostered players hailing from the 808.

Season and single game tickets are available now, click here.

