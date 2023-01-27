Radford cheer brings 2023 NCA National Chamionship back to Salt Lake

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rams reign supreme once again.

The Radford High School cheer team is back in the islands after winning their first National Cheerleading Association National title since 2015.

The Rams won the Advanced Small Varsity Co-Ed Division, beating out some of the best prep cheer teams in the country.

“Winning nationals is just an unbelievable experience, you can’t you really can’t describe it unless you’ve experienced it.” Radford head coach Bo Frank told Hawaii News Now. “I mean it’s been a while, this is actually, every single athlete that I had, all 14, 1st time at high school nationals.”

For the Athletes, the nerves did get to them at first, before settling in on the mat.

“Oh my gosh I was so nervous, I was excited.” Rams senior Taejah Ray Telles-Kuwahara said. “There was just like every emotion possible that you could even think of our name, It was literally like just running through my body.”

“Being able to be his first team to bring it back home after all those years is so amazing.”

The Rams also feeling some aloha half way across the country in Texas.

After winning their title, the other teams gave them a standing ovation as they left the arena.

“I think that’s the best part of cheer.” Rams senior Makenna Ching said. “It’s like you get to show that sportsmanship, you get to share that friendship, you get to build bonds and I think it’s really special that we got that appreciation from other teams and like it was really special.”

Beyond the back hand springs, this is about getting kids exposure to college programs to help further their education and set them up for the future.

“All of this work is for a bigger purpose and that’s your setup for your life right?” Coach Frank said. “,So cheerleading is just building life skills academics are important, going on to the next level is important, but this is for your future and your livelihood.”

The team also took home awards in co-ed excellence and superior showmanship.

