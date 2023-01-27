Tributes
Public’s help sought in locating missing woman on Oahu

Johnalynn ILAE, 36, was reported missing on Thursday.(CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman and sources say her disappearance may be linked to a separate missing persons case.

CrimeStoppers sent out a missing persons report for 36-year-old Johnalynn ILAE around 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

She last made contact with a family member on Wednesday at approximately 10 p.m.

ILAE lives in the McCully area, but may have been in the Pearl City area during the evening hours.

Officials said she was last seen driving her brown four-door Nissan Altima with the license plate SBF-091.

ILAE is described as Hawaiian, about 5-foot-5, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

CrimeStoppers also put out a separate missing persons release Thursday, seeking help to find 46-year-old Frank Camaro.

But about 4:30 p.m., authorities said that alert had been canceled.

Sources say the two cases are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information on ILAE’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

