Man charged after allegedly assaulting 2 Hawaii County police officers

Hawaii Island police have charged Samuel Imaizumi, 47, with first degree assault.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged on Thursday in connection with an assault of two Hawaii County police officers, officials said.

Samuel Imaizumi, 47, of Mountain View is charged with first-degree assault.

Authorities were arresting Imaizumi in Mountain View for an outstanding warrant on Monday when he allegedly injured them.

Imaizumi made his first appearance in Hilo District Court on Wednesday.

His bail is set at $36,000. Imaizumi faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

