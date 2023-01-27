Hilo grand jury indicts man accused in stabbing deaths of his grandparents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 21-year-old man accused in the stabbing deaths of his grandparents.
Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.
Ho is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island business owners Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine — on Jan. 16 on Makalika Street.
Upon arrival, two people were found dead with stab wounds, police said.
Officials said the victims’ relatives restrained him before officers arrived.
Ho remains in custody in lieu of $2.75 million bail.
He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
