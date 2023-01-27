Weather alerts posted for Maui with heavy rain expected through the weekend

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy showers have triggered a flood advisory for Maui on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory is in effect until 1:30 p.m.

Radar showed heavy showers — of rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour — in the Kihei area and over the windward slopes of Haleakala and portions of Upcountry Maui.

A flood watch is also in effect for Maui County ahead of more heavy rain this weekend.

Forecasters say a developing surface trough will produce clouds and heavy showers over Maui County, with the bulk of the showers falling over windward slopes and coasts.

The watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon and includes Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe.

The potential for flash flooding could expand to the other islands.

This story will be updated.

