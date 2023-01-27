First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain possible over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heaviest rainfall has shifted to the Hamakua coast and Kohala mountains of the Big Island, while diminished shower intensity is noted across windward Maui.

Unsettled weather with flooding concerns heighten later this weekend.

Cool, dry and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu into Friday, as somewhat cloudy and locally wet conditions persist over the Big Island and Maui County.

A surface trough is expected to strengthen over the island chain over the weekend, bringing strong northeast trade winds to Kauai and Oahu.

The developing trough will increase the potential for locally heavy rainfall, initially over the east end of the chain, potentially spreading to all islands.

The current large long period northwest swell (310-320 degree) will gradually fade during the next few days.

As this northwest swell fades, a series of moderate north swells will move through Friday into the first half of next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south facing shores into early next week.

