HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire in Pauoa Valley.

The blaze started about 5:15 p.m. at 2345 Kaola Way.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from miles away.

It was not immediately clear if multiple properties are involved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

