Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “muthas” tried balut last year.

This time. they’re taste-testing another Filipino comfort food: Dinuguan or “chocolate meat”!

Dinuguan consists of pork ear, pork stomach, pork intestines, pork belly and pork meat ― all in a vinegary, salty stew with pork blood.

It’s a first for me and Brooke and we’re so thankful to Lola, Noli’s mom, for cooking the delicacy so that we can share it with all of you and learn more about Hawaii’s melting pot of cultures.

Come experience it with us on this episode of “Muthaship.”

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

