Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “muthas” tried balut last year.

This time. they’re taste-testing another Filipino comfort food: Dinuguan or “chocolate meat”!

Dinuguan consists of pork ear, pork stomach, pork intestines, pork belly and pork meat ― all in a vinegary, salty stew with pork blood.

It’s a first for me and Brooke and we’re so thankful to Lola, Noli’s mom, for cooking the delicacy so that we can share it with all of you and learn more about Hawaii’s melting pot of cultures.

Come experience it with us on this episode of “Muthaship.”

