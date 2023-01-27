Emotions run high in court at sentencing of man convicted for deadly Hawala crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young man who killed a woman while drunk driving two years ago will spend just a year and half in jail.

A judge sentenced Jayson Abad to 18 months in jail and 4 years probation.

The victim’s family is outraged and demanding justice.

21-year-old Azalia Park was on her way to see the holiday light show at Aloha Stadium in December 2020 when she was struck by Abad who was also 21-years-old at the time.

Park died from her injuries.

His defense attorney, David Fanelli, called the sentence “appropriate” based on the facts of the case.

Supporters of both the Park and Abad families packed the sentencing hearing.

Park’s parents and siblings asked the judge for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and shared how their lives changed forever after Park’s death.

“His actions destroyed my family,” said Chanda Park, Azalia’s mother.

“You robbed me of my bestfriend,” said Azalia’s sister Shayla.

Fanelli attorney acknowledged their grief but said his client’s blood alcohol level was only slightly above the legal limit and did not contribute to the accident.

Police also said he was not speeding and had the right of way.

Judge Shirley Kawamura said said she was bound by law to sentence for an offense that Abad was charged with and convicted of.

“He is charged with leaving the scene... he has not been charged with nor convicted of causing Ms. Park’s death. That is a significant difference,” said Kawamura. “He has not been charged and convicted of that sentencing for negligent homicide, or similar type of offense.”

The judge said she considered several factors, noting Abad’s clean record and that while Abad left the scene, he returned 16 minutes later after realizing he had damage to his car.

Fanelli said his client’s drinking and driving did not cause the accident.

“She ran into the intersection where she was not supposed to. My client was at the green light. My client had the right away .My client did not commit any traffic infractions. My client has no traffic record,” Fanelli explained.

“This park it’s a terrible, unfortunate tragedy. But in our opinion, it was an accident.”

Emotions ran high after the sentence was announced, with family members and supporters visibly upset and inconsolable.

It is no consolation for family members who believe justice was not served

“My sister’s dead. She’s not going to come back to life. This is not an accident and I’m really angry,” said Shayla.

“JaysonBoy Abad will only serve a couple months in prison. I live a lifetime without my sister.”

