Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Authorities investigating suspicious bag outside FBI building in Kapolei

Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in...
Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a staff member found the unattended bag in the visitor parking lot of the building sometime after 12 p.m.

A heavy police presence was on scene following the discovery.

A Honolulu Police Department bomb squad also responded and was deploying a robot.

FBI officials said they do not believe it’s a bomb, but officials will continue checking.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 13 accused child predators
Federal Detention Center
Authorities arrest former prison guard accused of sexually abusing inmates

Latest News

Second hacked road sign along Kailua Road
After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 146: The ‘muthas’ try dinuguan ... or ‘chocolate meat’
Sunrise is coming to the weekends!
Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show
Bernard Brown is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Moreira “Mo” Monsalve back in 2014.
Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison