Authorities investigating suspicious bag outside FBI building in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a staff member found the unattended bag in the visitor parking lot of the building sometime after 12 p.m.

A heavy police presence was on scene following the discovery.

A Honolulu Police Department bomb squad also responded and was deploying a robot.

FBI officials said they do not believe it’s a bomb, but officials will continue checking.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.