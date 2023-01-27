Authorities investigating suspicious bag outside FBI building in Kapolei
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said a staff member found the unattended bag in the visitor parking lot of the building sometime after 12 p.m.
A heavy police presence was on scene following the discovery.
A Honolulu Police Department bomb squad also responded and was deploying a robot.
FBI officials said they do not believe it’s a bomb, but officials will continue checking.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.