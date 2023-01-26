Wahine basketball looks to shake up Big West standings with pair of road games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is on the road this weekend with a pair of games against UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Bakersfield.

The ‘Bows take on the Gauchos on Thursday and the Road Runners on Saturday.

Hawaii is currently tied for third in the Big West Conference at 5-3 while looking up at Long Beach State, UC Santa Barbara and league-leading UC Irvine.

UH looking for another standout performance from Lily Wahinekapu, the sophomore is scoring 10.6 points per game.

Tip off against UCSB is set for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN+.

