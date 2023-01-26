Tributes
Wahine basketball looks to shake up Big West standings with pair of road games

Rainbow Wahine Basketball
Rainbow Wahine Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:40 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is on the road this weekend with a pair of games against UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Bakersfield.

The ‘Bows take on the Gauchos on Thursday and the Road Runners on Saturday.

Hawaii is currently tied for third in the Big West Conference at 5-3 while looking up at Long Beach State, UC Santa Barbara and league-leading UC Irvine.

UH looking for another standout performance from Lily Wahinekapu, the sophomore is scoring 10.6 points per game.

Tip off against UCSB is set for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN+.

